Former military governor of Lagos rtd. Gen. Buba Marwa has ruled out the chances of Atiku Abubakar emerging as Nigeria’s president in 2019.

President Muhammadu Buhari of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and Atiku, who is representing Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in the reckoning of many political watchers and analysts, are the two main contenders for the nation’s highest office.

And Marwa believes Buhari has done well enough in more than three years to get the mandate of Nigerians for another four years and not the former vice president, who served under Olusegun Obasanjo from 1999 to 2007.

To this end, the retired army officer said that all those eyeing the Aso Presidential Villa should wait till 2023.

He made the declaration on Thursday in Yola in his home state of Adamawa, northeast Nigeria.

“Buba Marwa Organisation is the first to organise rally in support of President Buhari in 2016, because Buhari have done very well in three areas of economy, security and fight against corruption,” the Chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee on Drugs said.

“He will return for the second time by the grace of God, and for that, I have no doubt all those vying for Aso Villa should wait till 2023,” he added.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) would conduct the presidential election on 16 February, 2019.