The Department of State Services (DSS) has announced the transfer of the orderly attached to the wife of the President, Aisha Buhari to the police after investigating him for alleged extortion.

Sani Baba-Inna, a chief superintendent of police, served as aide de camp to the First Lady until he was arrested in September for allegedly using his office and Mrs Buhari’s name for influence peddling to the tune of N2.5 billion.

DSS Public Relations Officer, Peter Afunanya, disclosed this in a statement on in Abuja on Wednesday.

According to him, Baba-Inna was released after the agency completed its investigation into the allegations.

“The Department of State Services wishes to inform the public that it has released Sani Mohammed Baba-Inna (CSP), ADC to the First Lady and Wife of the President, Hajiya Aisha Buhari,” he said.

“He has been handed over to the police for further administrative action,” he added.

In line with standard procedures expected in handling a matter of such nature, Afunanya explained that Baba-Inna was returned to the police for appropriate regimental action.

He also revealed that the details of the investigation report were forwarded to the relevant authorities.

Afunanya said Baba-Ina would now be disciplined by the police, after forwarding the outcome of its investigation into the alleged fraud.

The DSS spokesman did not categorically say whether or not the investigation uncovered suspected illicit funds with Baba-Ina, or the precise amount.

It was learned shortly after Baba-Ina’s arrest that the police had previously looked into the matter, but found nothing incriminating to hold against him, before the matter was later transferred to the SSS for further probe.

Baba-Ina has strongly denied all allegations of wrongdoing against him.