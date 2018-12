DMW Boss, Davido, has expressed his excitement over a successful career, a loyal girlfriend and very cooperative baby mothers.

According to the singer, he is quite elated, stressing he has a lot to be thankful for through 2018.

The superstar took to his SnapChat to gush over his daughters, Imade and Hailey who face timed each other recently.

Their mums, Sophia and Amanda met in Atlanta earlier this year and even took their kids on a joint playdate.

See screenshot