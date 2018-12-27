Dambazau Reveals What Bandits Activities Will Do To Food Security

Nigeria’s minister of interior, Abdulrahman Dambazau, says the continuous attacks on residents of Zamfara state will affect food security in the country.

The minister said this during an on-the-spot assessment of the activities of the bandits in the state on Wednesday.

Concise News report that the state has been under attacks from bandits and the insurgents lately.

Dambazau warned the bandits to stop their activities, saying the federal government has devised more stringent ways to deal with them.

The minister added that stakeholders in the security sector in the state would “meet to fine tune the new measures that would be used in tackling the threat posed by the bandits”.

“Since those affected by the killings are largely the agrarian rural dwellers, the activities of the bandits will have a serious impact on agriculture and food security,” he said.

“This is a final warning, the bandits must stop these acts forthwith because the federal government has devised more stringent ways to deal with them.

“I want to assure them that they cannot withstand the consequences.

“This administration will continue to go to any length to protect the lives and properties of the citizens because any single innocent life lost has a devastating effect on the nation and is unacceptable.”

Some internally displaced persons (IDPs) took to the street to protest the killings in the state on Monday. Over 3000 people have reportedly been killed in the state in the last two years.