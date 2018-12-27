The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on Thursday disclosed that it has injected 210 million dollars into the various segments of the market to sustain its intervention in the Inter-Bank Foreign Exchange Market.

Speaking the CBN Director, Corporate Communications, Isaac Okorafor, said the apex bank offered 100 million dollars as wholesale interventions and allocated 55 million dollars to Small and Medium Enterprises.

He said that another 55 million dollars was allocated to customers requiring foreign exchange for business and personal travels, tuition or medical fees.

The director explained that the Thursday’s interventions was in continuation of the bank’s resolve to sustain the high level of stability in the foreign exchange market.

He said it is also to continue to ease access to the currency by customers in different sectors.

NAN reports that CBN, in its last interventions earlier in December, injected 299.82 million dollars and 143.60 million Chinese Yuan into the Retail Secondary Market Intervention Sales.