CAN Issues Stern Warning To Nasir el-Rufai Over Attack On Enenche

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has warned Governor Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna State against prosecuting the Founder and Senior Pastor of Dunamis International Gospel Centre, Paul Enenche.

CAN gave the warming in a statement on Wednesday in a reaction over reports that Enenche would be arraigned for hate speech.

“Any attempt to arrest and harass any of our pastors again will be considered an attempt to silence the voice of the church and reasoning in our nation,” the statement said.

“Let the government define clearly the difference between what is considered hate speech and advocacy for dying victims of continuous killings in Nigeria.”

In addition, the statement wondered: “What do you expect from a church leader whose members and fellow citizens are being killed daily without any satisfactory measures to abate the killings?

“Are we to keep clapping for [the] government while people are being massacred in cold blood?”

“The main subject of Dr Enenche’s clip which Governor el-Rufai is alleging to be hate speech to us is an outright condemnation of the fate that has befallen the Adara people and Christians in Southern Kaduna through the creation of new emirates namely; Lere, Kagarko and Kujuru. By the creation of these emirates, especially that of Kajuru, the Adara people have been subjugated.

“While we will continue to condemn hate speech by religious leaders and other Nigerians, we cannot stand and watch our respected leaders being set up for molestation, humiliation and prosecution for an unfounded hate speech.”