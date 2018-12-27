Caf May Announce Egypt As 2019 Afcon Hosts - Report

The Confederation of African Football (Caf) may give the hosting rights for the 2019 African Cup of Nations to Egypt ahead of South Africa.

Concise News understands that South Africa and the North African nation are in a battle to win the rights to host the continental showpiece.

Caf had stripped Cameroon of the rights to host the competition following security and infrastructure concerns.

And now, it appears, according to top officials of the football ruling body, that Egypt may stage the competition next year.

In 2006, Egypt hosted the biennial event and South Africa, on the other hand, staged it twice – 1996 and 2013.

The hosts for the tournament will be unveiled by Caf on January 9.