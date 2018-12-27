Boko Haram: Runaway Policemen Are Christians, Southerners - FFK

A former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode has alleged that the runaway policemen drafted to fight Boko Haram are mainly Christians.

Concise News learned that over 150 police officers who were on counter-insurgency training to fight Boko Haram absconded.

Although the Nigerian Army and Police have said that no officer absconded from the training, Fani-Kayode alleged that the officers were mainly from southern Nigeria.

“Out of the 167 “runaway policemen” that were assigned to fight Boko Haram, 91% were Christian and 88% were southerners,” he tweeted.

“Can you blame them for running? No matter how many Christmas carols he sings, Buhari’s ethnic and religious agenda is becoming more obvious by the day.”