Boko Haram: Nigerian Army Speaks On Absconded Policemen

The Nigerian Army has said no policeman absconded from the counter-insurgency training to fight Boko Haram in the North-East.

About 2,000 policemen were drafted for counter-insurgency training with reports later emerging that more than 150 of them have absconded.

However, the Coordinator Nigeria Police Force for Operation Lafiya-Dole (NPFOLD), Brigadier-General A. S. Ishaq, said no officer absconded.

“The Policemen didn’t abscond as alleged in media reports,” he told PR Nigeria.

“What happened was that some of the Police officers insisted on going for the Christmas holiday.

“But in line with standard military operations, there was no way officers undergoing special training on a combat-operation, could leave their base when the training exercise has not rounded up.

“So, we refused to grant them permission. However, the unruly ones among them left our Special Forces School at Buni-Yadi, venue of the training.

“But thank God, the unruly personnel were tracked at Damaturu, the state’s capital. Right now, some of them have been brought back to the School.”