The Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, has called for the probe into the allegation linking members of President Muhammadu Buhari’s family to the ownership of Etisalat Nigeria and Keystone Bank.

In a statement issued by his Media Aide, Phrank Shaibu, Atiku said such a probe was necessary in view of reports that members of Buhari’s family now own substantial shares in Etisalat Nigeria which has an estimated $2b of its estimated $20b global net worth.

Atiku also expressed shock at reports that the first family now plays big in the nation’s financial sector after acquiring mouthwatering shares in Keystone Bank with total assets of $1.916b (equivalent to N307.5b) as well as purchasing about N3b worth of shares in the new Pakistani Islamic Bank.

He said, “I know that last week was turbulent for President Buhari and I apologise for adding to his woes, but as he is insistent on the myth that he is spotless and anti-corrupt, if this is found to be true, this scandal would break every rule of corporate and public governance, since this will be the first time members of the first family will be openly involved in a once-in-a-lifetime deal that would make them all richer beyond their wildest dreams.”