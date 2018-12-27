The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has berated the Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, for raising baseless allegations against President Muhammadu Buhari.

Concise News had earlier reported that Atiku had called for the probe into the allegation linking members of the President’s family to the ownership of Etisalat Nigeria and Keystone Bank.

But reacting, the APC National Publicity Secretary, Lanre Issa-Onilu in a statement made available on Wednesday, said Atiku had started exhibiting early signs of depression, resulting from obvious frustration.

Issa-Onilu challenged Atiku to tell Nigerians why a discredited person like him should be elected as President instead of raising puerile allegations on a daily basis.

He said, “President Buhari and APC, not his programmes for the country, appear to be his main campaign issues. Nigerians are desirous of campaign that focuses on issues that matter to them. For Atiku and his PDP co-travellers, the only interest is to grab power and continue where they stopped in their avarice.”

“The APC administration is eager to showcase the impressive achievements we have recorded in the last three and a half years. This is the campaign that matters to us and this is what Nigerians are interested in. The trajectory is exciting as we see a brighter future shaping up.

“We won’t yield to the PDP’s shenanigans. We will not play the PDP’s game. PDP is acting an anti-people’s script. President Buhari remains unshaken by the desperate efforts being made by Atiku and the PDP to blackmail the APC government. Everyone who was involved in corrupt practices would be brought to justice.

“PDP is not offering any alternative to the progressive course this government is pursuing. It is actually apparent that the party is not contesting the 2019 elections to redeem itself, least of doing any good for the country, but simply to seize power to escape justice for the grevious crimes committed against the people of this country.

“Nigerians won’t be fooled by the rapacious PDP gang. Never,” the statement added.