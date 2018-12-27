The Nigerian Army has released the list of candidates shortlisted for Short Service Combatant Commission (SSC) 45/2019 and Direct Short Service Commission (DSSC) 24/2019 Selection Board.

Concise News understands that the SSC 45/2019 and the DSSC 24/2019 Selection Board is scheduled to take place from 4th – 18th January 2019.

This news medium learned that the selection exercise for SSC will take place at NDA Old Site Kawo, Kaduna, Kaduna State, northern Nigeria while that of the DSSC will hold at 20 Battalion Barracks Serti Baruwa, Taraba State, northern Nigeria

Concise News reports that the list of the shortlisted candidates is available on the website of the Nigerian Army.

Check out the list below…

LIST OF SHORTLISTED CANDIDATES FOR SHORT SERVICE COMBATANT 2018

LIST OF SHORTLISTED CANDIDATES FOR DIRECT SHORT SERVICE 2018

In a related development, applications are still being received for recruitment into the Nigerian Army through its 78 regular recruitment exercise.

According to a statement on the security outfit’s website, the opportunity is available for Nigerians between the ages of 18 and 22.

The application opened December 19 and will run till January 30, 2019.

“Are you a PATRIOT interested in serving your fatherland? The opportunity is once more available for Nigerians between the ages of 18 – 22 to join the Army as a member of 78 regular recruits intake (trades/non-tradesmen and women),” a statement on the recruitment issued by the Nigerian Army read.

Name of shortlisted candidates for screening would be released on January 28, 2019, on the website.