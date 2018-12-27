Napoli manager Carlo Ancelotti says his side will walk off the pitch if there is a repeat of the alleged racial abuse that defender Kalidou Koulibaly suffered during their 1-0 defeat to Inter Milan at the San Siro on Wednesday.

The Senegal international lost his temper after being booked for a foul on Matteo Politano in the 81st minute and was sent off for applauding the referee’s decision.

Ancelotti said Napoli had asked three times for the match to be stopped after Koulibaly was subjected to alleged racist chanting from the stands. Announcements were made on the stadium tannoy system warning fans that would happen but no further action was taken.

Ancelotti said, “The next time we will stop playing and leave the pitch, even if we have to lose the match.

“I’m unhappy because three times we asked for the match to be suspended due to the racist chanting against Koulibaly.

“The boy was on edge, he’s an educated footballer who was targeted. What happened today was bad, not only for us but also for Italian football.

“Koulibaly’s sending-off influenced the match because we were reduced to 10 men.”

Napoli went on to lose the match 1-0 after Lautaro Martinez netted a stoppage-time winner for Inter.

Koulibaly posted on Twitter of his pride of being born in France to Senegalese parents.

“I’m sorry about the defeat and especially to have left my brothers! But I am proud of the colour of my skin. Of being French, Senegalese, Neapolitan: a man,” he wrote.