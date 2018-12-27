A Fulani socio-cultural group, the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), on Thursday adopted President Muhammadu Buhari as its presidential candidate for the 2019 elections.

The group’s president, Alhaji Muhammadu Kirowa, made the announcement at the 2018 Annual General Meeting of MACBAN.

Concise News understands that the meeting was held at the International Women Development Centre in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital.

Buhari, who is the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Atiku, the flag-bearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), are both Fulani and are both into animal husbandry.

But as far as the Miyett Allah is concerned, the Buhari administration has recorded many achievements in the areas of Infrastructural development, youth employment and security and hence he deserves another term.

The MACBAN leader then called on members of the association from Local, State and National levels to fully back Buhari’s re-election bid.

“MACBAN pledges its loyalty and support to President Buhari for his laudable efforts of uniting the country, infrastructural growth of the nation and transforming the economic life of citizens for posterity,” secretary of the association Alhaji Baba Ngelzarma said.