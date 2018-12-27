Nineteen-year-old Super Eagles goalkeeper, Francis Uzoho, on Wednesday, held his traditional marriage in Owerri, the Imo State capital.

Concise News learned that the U-17 World Cup winner’s traditional marriage was held at the Anglican Cathedral playground, Egbu in Owerri.

Some of the guests at the occasion included Eagles teammates, Samuel Kalu and Henry Onyekuru.

Uzoho was Nigeria’s goalkeeper at the 2018 World Cup in Russia where he featured in the team’s three games before their early exit.

See some of the pictures from Uzoho’s wedding below: