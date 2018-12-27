10 Political Parties In Ogun State Reject Akinlade, Amosun’s Candidate

No fewer than ten political parties in Ogun state, southwest Nigeria, have rejected the reported endorsement of Adekunle Akinlade, the governorship candidate of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) by the Intra-Party Advisory Council, IPAC, in the state.

Concise News reports that the development came at the time Governor Ibikunle Amosun recently met with President Muhammadu Buhari to present to him the letter of adoption from APM

The political parties are; Better Nigerian People’s Party; Freedom and Justice Party; National Action Congress; National Democratic Liberty Party and Masses Movement of Nigeria.

Others are; All Blending Party; People’s Progressives Party; Advance Congress of Democrats; Democratic People’s Congress and Progressives People’s Alliance.

Olusegun Olufemi, the spokesman of the aggrieved parties under the aegis of Political Parties’ Chairmen’s Forum,

Concise News understands that Akinlade is the anointed candidate of Governor Amosun, who has vowed to work for the APM in the state.

Olufemi said the forum had sent a petition to the national chairman of IPAC, High Chief Peter Ameh, against Abayomi Arabambi- led exco.

The forum’s petition is dated December 24 and signed by all the ten political parties.

Olufemi accused the executive members of the state chapter of IPAC of misconduct, abuse of office and engaging in actions inimical to the parties constituting IPAC in the state.

“We reject in totality the adoption of any governorship candidate. We urge members of the public to disregard the purported adoption of any political party’s candidate.

“Calls have started going round about the adoption of the APM governorship candidate by IPAC.

“I want to state clearly that we did not adopt anyone since we also have our own governorship candidates. So, we have come here today to debunk any of such claims.

“We are not part of the APM adoption and that adoption holds no water and it can’t stand,” Olufemi said.