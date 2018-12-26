Zamfara Kilings: Fayose Reveals Buhari's Ploy For 2019

A former Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, has alleged that the recent killings in Zamfara State are a ploy by the Federal Government to stop voting in the state in 2019.

According to Fayose, the Federal Government wants to impose a state of emergency in North-western state in a bid to stop voting in 2019.

In a tweet, he said: “I have been reliably informed that the FG is plotting to hide under the killings in Zamfara State by armed bandits to impose emergency rule on the state.

“This is their response to the insistence of INEC not to allow APC field candidates for the 2019 general election in the state.”