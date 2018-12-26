The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Partys (PDP) in the 2019 presidential election, Atiku Abubakar, has told President Muhammadu Buhari not to blame Nigeria’s system for his failures.

Buhari had in a statement on his fight against corruption, when reacting to critics referring to him as ‘Baba Go Slow’, said he is not slow but rather; it is Nigeria’s system that is slow.

Reacting in a statement on Wednesday, the former Vice President stated that Buhari admitting that his administration is slow shows failure of his administration in tackling corruption.

“My attention has been drawn to a statement by President Muhammadu Buhari on the occasion of a Christmas homage paid on him by members of the Federal Capital Territory Community in which he blamed his inability to fight corruption on the Nigerian system.

“According to the President, his administration is slow in fighting corruption because the system is slow.

“My immediate response to this is to commend President Buhari for admitting that he has failed in fighting corruption.

“The President has just corroborated Transparency International, whose latest Corruption Perception Index shows that Nigeria is more corrupt today than it was under the previous administration, having moved 12 places backwards in the CPI, from 136 in 2014 to 148 this year.

“But my point of departure from the President is in blaming his failure on the system. I disagree. The system has challenges, yes, but where there is political will, the system can make progress.”