Top Nigerian fashion designer Yomi Casual, whose real name is Omoniyi Makun, has bought himself a Lincoln Navigator SUV for Christmas.

The fashion expert, brother to a popular comedian and actor Ayo Makun, posted this on his Instagram page.

The Fashion Designing and Technology of Clothing graduate of Auchi Polytechnic, Edo state, is the last among seven children in the Makun family.

His brother also took to the social media platform to congratulate him and wrote:

“@yomicasual this one is not casual ooooo. Congratulations bro. Always proud of you. Can i navigate this your Navigator MACHINE as my Christmas gift?”