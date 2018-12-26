President Muhammadu Buhari has said he is saddened by the recent spate of killings in Nigeria’s northwestern State of Zamfara.

Buhari said this on Tuesday in a phone call to the Emir of Maradun in Zamfara, Garba Tambari.

Concise News had reported that scores of persons had been thus far killed in the state following attacks by armed gunmen.

And Buhari, while consoling the Emir whose domain was affected by the attackers, described them as “heart-wrenching tragedies.”

He, however, reassured that his government would do its best to secure the lives of Nigerians and stop such attacks in the future.