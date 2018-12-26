The US President, Donald Trump, has honored Nigerian entrepreneur, Felix Eiremiokhae, with a Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award.

Concise News understands that Eiremiokhae was decorated with the honor in the US last week.

He was handed the award for bringing back the International Widows Day to the consciousness of Nigerians through the Felix King Foundation.

“Congratulations on receiving the President’s Lifetime Achievement Award,” Trump said in a letter to the awardee.

“You have served as a model of the American spirit and your many hours of service have strengthened the bonds of cooperation and trust that bring people together.

“One of our nation’s greatest strength is the compassion of our everyday citizens, who give so willingly of themselves and their lives for the benefit of others.

“Thank you for your enduring commitment to serving your community and our nation. I trust that you will continue to work for the betterment of others and even stronger future for the people.”

While reacting to the award, Eiremiokhae said “It is delightful to be one of the African entrepreneurs and philanthropists to earn this award.

“This will only invigorate me to do more and help the indigent women across Africa.”