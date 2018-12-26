Millions of fame-seeking teenagers are crowding top Chinese social network TikTok even as many of their parents are reported to be only now learning about the video app.

Concise News understands that TikTok became the most downloaded on Apple’s App Store in the first half of 2018.

According to Sensor Tower, a market analysis firm, the site, owned by China’s ByteDance, performed better than Facebook, Instagram and Snapchat.

The site, it was learned, boasted 500 million users as of June following its purchase last year of Musical.ly.

An AFP report states that analysts believe it filled the void left by Vine, which introduced countless numbers of teens to the creative possibilities of ultrashort videos.

“TikTok capitalises on short-term creative content that other platforms don’t encourage, by their design and community,” said Brian Solis at the US tech advisory firm Altimeter.

“If there is one thing Silicon Valley can learn from Chinese app development, it’s that it is tuned in to viral-as-a-service, meaning that their most popular apps have really been about making content and personas viral and also hyper-engaged.”