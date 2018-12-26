Suspected Fulani herdsmen have attacked Ukemberagya, Gaambe-Tiev community in Logo Local Government Area of Benue State on the eve of Christmas Day.

The attack reportedly leads to the death of one Ioewuese Myaga, a father of seven children.

A community leader in the area, Anawah Joseph, told Punch that the whole community had been deserted.

He said: “Some herdsmen on the eve of Christmas murdered Mr Iorwuese Myaga, a father of seven children, a resident of a settlement in Ukemberagya Gaambe-Tiev.

“Hewas murdered by Fulani herdsmen terrorists on his farm where he went to harvest corn.

“They ambushed and shot him at close range behind in the neck piercing his gullet through the stomach.

“His corpse was recovered on 25/12/18 and buried at his country home Tse Ikyem, Ukemberagya Gaamne-Tiev Logo LGA Benue state.

“As of today (Wednesday), the whole community is deserted we are all gathered at NKST Church.”

Anawah who said that the population of the community is about 300 (three hundred people) further said that the deceased was buried the following day which is Christmas.