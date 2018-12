Senate President Bukola Saraki has celebrated the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, on the occasion of his 51st birthday.

In a post on Twitter, Saraki praised the Speaker’s leadership qualities and statesmanship.

Saraki wrote: “Happy 51st Birthday to Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Yakubu Dogara.

“As you mark another successful year, I applaud your leadership and statesmanship.

“May the Almighty continue to bless you. Have a wonderful celebration!”