A former Super Eagles goalkeeper, Dosu Joseph, is optimistic that the team, under Gernot Rohr, can win the 2019 African Cup of Nations.

Nigeria qualified for the competition for the first time after winning it in 2013 with Dosu saying the side has what it takes to win the competition in June.

According to him, the three-time African champions alongside Egypt, Senegal, Morocco and Cameroon are favorites for the crown.

Brila FM quoted Dosu who won gold in Atlanta 1996, as also urging Rohr to invite more players to beef up the team ahead of the continental soccer fiesta.