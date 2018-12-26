Liverpool
Divock Origi wheels away in celebration after grabbing all three points for Liverpool in the 86th minute against Everton/skysports.com

Liverpool have brightened their chances of winning this season’s Premier League title following a 4-0 spanking of Newcastle United on Boxing Day.

Dejan Lovren, Mohamed Salah, Xherdan Shaqiri and Fabinho all registered their names on the scoresheet for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

With this win, the Reds are six points clear at the top of the league standings, as Manchester City lost 2-1 at Leicester City.

Elsewhere, Tottenham climbed to second with a 5-0 thumping of Bournemouth at Wembley, while Manchester United recorded a 3-0 win over Huddersfield Town at Old Trafford.

Below is the latest Premier League table:

TEAMS P GD PTS
1 LIVERPOOL 19 36 51
2 TOTTENHAM 19 24 45
3 MAN CITY 19 36 44
4 CHELSEA 18 20 37
5 ARSENAL 18 16 37
6 MAN UTD 19 6 32
7 LEICESTER 19 2 28
8 EVERTON 19 2 27
9 WATFORD 18 0 27
10 WOLVES 19 -2 26
11 BOURNEMOUTH 19 -6 26
12 WEST HAM 18 -2 24
13 BRIGHTON 18 -6 21
14 CRYSTAL PALACE 19 -8 19
15 NEWCASTLE 19 -12 17
16 SOUTHAMPTON 18 -14 15
17 CARDIFF 19 -20 15
18 BURNLEY 19 -24 12
19 FULHAM 19 -26 11
20 HUDDERSFIELD 19 -22 10

 

 

