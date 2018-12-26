Liverpool have brightened their chances of winning this season’s Premier League title following a 4-0 spanking of Newcastle United on Boxing Day.

Dejan Lovren, Mohamed Salah, Xherdan Shaqiri and Fabinho all registered their names on the scoresheet for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

With this win, the Reds are six points clear at the top of the league standings, as Manchester City lost 2-1 at Leicester City.

Elsewhere, Tottenham climbed to second with a 5-0 thumping of Bournemouth at Wembley, while Manchester United recorded a 3-0 win over Huddersfield Town at Old Trafford.

Below is the latest Premier League table: