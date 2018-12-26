Police authorities in Nigeria have dismissed allegation by Senator Dino Melaye (PDP-Kogi West) that the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, is plotting to arrest and kill him.

Melaye had alleged that the police boss had ordered his arrest, adding that Idris wants to inject him to death.

But spokesman for the police Jimoh Moshood described the allegation as hate speech “aimed at putting the force into disrepute before members of the public.”

A statement from the police read: “The Force is categorically stating that the statement is mischievous, malicious, capable of misleading the public and laughable, there was no such order from the Inspector General of Police or any plan by the Force to arrest Senator Dino Melaye and inject him to death but if the Senator knows he had committed any crime or he is aware of his involvement in any crime, he should come out and confess and face the legal consequences instead of whipping up sentiments to distract the public.

“The Force sees such defamatory, mischievous, malicious and reckless statement by Senator Dino Melaye as untrue, ridiculous, mischievous and unfortunate. Members of the public are hereby enjoined to disregard and discountenance the statement by Senator Dino Melaye in its entirety as untrue and mischievous.

“Senator Dino Melaye is hereby called upon to know that his statement constitutes a criminal defamatory offence, hate speech and hateful conduct.

“He should however as a lawmaker be law-abiding and desist from un-senatorial and lawless utterances that cannot be substantiated with facts.

“The Inspector General of Police will not be distracted by statements from the likes of Senator Dino Melaye but will continue to ensure that the rule of law prevails in all matters.”