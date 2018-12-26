Supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) clashed on Tuesday in Ilorin, Kwara State.

Concise News learned that the clash occurred during the Ilorin Emirate Descendants Progressive Union’s 53rd conference.

The event which was held at the Emir of Ilorin Palace was said to have been going on smoothly until the inauguration of the 2019 calendar of the union by the Chairman of the Ifelodun Local Council Development Authority in Lagos State, Fatai Ajidagba, who gave N5m.

And when it was the APC governorship candidate in the state, Abdulrahman Abdulrazak’s turn to launch the calendar, some persons who wore the same clothes shouted him down.

It was gathered that they stopped him from speaking with his army of supporters shouting “O to ge”(enough is enough), his slogan, to diffuse the opposing side.

Also, some alleged supporters of the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, shouted Abdulrazak down as they chanted “Sai leader, Sai Bukki, Atunwa.”

Efforts to calm the situation did not yield result as the APC governorship candidate was called on to make his donation against the will of some of the organisers of the event.

The development made the Emir of Ilorin, Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, storm out of the venue in anger.