Over 1000 members of the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ikwuano local government area of Abia state have dumped the party for the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Speaking at the defection ceremony on Wednesday, the leader of the defectors, Hon. Chuks Ubani, explained that they decided to leave the ruling party because it has failed to provide good governance to the people.

He stated that the defectors have promised to deliver the entire Ikwuano local government area to APC in the forthcoming elections in the state.