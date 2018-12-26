Police authorities have declared no fewer than 167 policemen wanted for absconding from a training at the Special Forces School, Buni-Yadi, Yobe State.

Concise News understands that the policemen ran away after they learned that they would be deployed in active combat against the deadly Boko Haram terrorists in Nigeria’s northeast region.

According to a report by Premium Times, the missing policemen were part of the 2,000 Police Mobile Officers mobilised for the training.

It was learned that the training was geared towards putting the policemen in the right fettle to confront Boko Haram insurgents.

The Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, it was learned, ordered the deployment of the police personnel about three weeks ago for purely military duties under the ‘Operation Lafiya Dole.’

Findings, according to the online newspaper, also reveal that the mobile policemen did not submit their arms, ammunition and other official equipment in their possession when they fled.

“It was after their training when they were told that they will be deployed to the frontlines that many absconded,” Premium Times quoted an official to have said.

“They thought they will be deployed in town to mount checkpoints and be extorting innocent citizens.”