Okowa, PDP Running Delta State Like Cult - Ogboru

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta State, Great Ogboru, has alleged that the Peoples Democratic Party had ruled the state like a cult.

Ogboru made the statement on Tuesday where he noted that the PDP has held down the state since the inception of democracy in Nigeria.

“Deltans can no longer be deceived by these cult-like PDP-led government, we are not unaware of how Governor Okowa stampede the leadership of the teleguide Delta State House of Assembly to reject the passage of the local government financial autonomy bill when it was brought before the House during the constitutional amendment,” the statement added.