Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has charged Governor Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun State to let God decide the next governor of the state.

The elder statesman made this known on Wednesday while speaking at Ibogun-Olaogun Day celebration in Ibogun, Ifo Local Government Area of the state, where Amosun was also in attendance.

Obasanjo said his choice and that of the governor did not align regarding who became the next governor of the state come May 2019.

He said: “I have made my choice. It may not be in tandem with yours(Amosun). Let my choice be and let yours be and let God decide and whoever gets there let all of us support him.

“I am particularly happy that the Governor spoke against violence. I want to tell you, if you do not stop violence among your supporters, you will have yourselves to blame. There is no earthly reason why we should not have a peaceful election in the state.”