top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines today, Wednesday, Dec. 26.

1. Boko Haram Kills 13 Soldiers, Police Officer In Fresh Attack Boko Haram fighters have got the better of the Nigerian army again by killing no fewer than 13 soldiers and one police officer in an ambush in Borno State. Concise News learned from an army statement on Tuesday that the troops fought through the ambush staged by the terrorists but lost their lives in the process.

President Muhammadu Buhari has insinuated that the democratic system of government is the reason he appears to be slow in putting corrupt Nigerians behind bars. Buhari believes this explains why many Nigerians keep calling him ”Baba go slow.”

3. Buhari Joins Christians To Sing Christmas Song (Video)

Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari, has celebrated December 25 with Christians in the country in a special way by singing a Christmas song. Concise News reports that Nigerians and people all over the world are celebrating Christmas today, December 25, a day set aside for Christian faithful to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ.

Nigeria’s Minister of Finance Zainab Ahmed says the nation’s Whistleblower Unit has recovered over N8.5 billion and $465 million among others from the 1,051 investigations conducted from tips received. Ahmed disclosed this while addressing a press conference in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital on Monday.