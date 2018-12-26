Nigerian newspapersGood morning Nigeria and welcome to the concise roundup of top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines today, Wednesday, Dec. 26.

2. Buhari Reveals Why People Call Him ‘Baba Go Slow’

President Muhammadu Buhari has insinuated that the democratic system of government is the reason he appears to be slow in putting corrupt Nigerians behind bars. Buhari believes this explains why many Nigerians keep calling him ”Baba go slow.”

3. Buhari Joins Christians To Sing Christmas Song (Video)

Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari, has celebrated December 25 with Christians in the country in a special way by singing a Christmas song. Concise News reports that Nigerians and people all over the world are celebrating Christmas today, December 25, a day set aside for Christian faithful to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ.

4. Nigeria’s Whistleblower Unit Recovers Over N8.5bn, $465m- Minister

Nigeria’s Minister of Finance Zainab Ahmed says the nation’s Whistleblower Unit has recovered over N8.5 billion and $465 million among others from the 1,051 investigations conducted from tips received. Ahmed disclosed this while addressing a press conference in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital on Monday.

5. Buhari To Kick Off 2019 Re-election Campaign In Uyo

President Muhammadu Buhari’s 2019 re-election campaign will begin on Friday, 28 December, in Uyo, Akwa Ibom state. Speaking to newsmen in Uyo, Senator Ita Enang, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly (Senate) Matters, said that the President would be in the state with National Chairman of the party Comrade Adams Oshiomhole and national leaders of the party.

6. Christmas: Top Islamic Cleric Mufti Menk Tells People What To Do

A top Islamic cleric and Grand Mufti of Zimbabwe, Ismail ibn Musa Menk, also known as Mufti Menk, has advised people to be respectful and learn to coexist peacefully whether they are celebrating Christmas or not. Menk, who is the head of the fatwa department of The Council of Islamic Scholars of Zimbabwe, dropped this advice on the micro-blogging site, Twitter, December 25.

7. Sack Security Chiefs Over Yobe, Zamfara Killings – PDP Urges Buhari

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to sack service chiefs over the attack on Kukareta community in Yobe, killings in Zamfara and the worsening insecurity in the country. Speaking to Punch, the spokesperson of the opposition party, Kola Ologbondiyan said the attacks and worsening insecurity have shown that the strategies of President Muhamadu Buhari have failed.

8. Buhari Finally Speaks On Two Men Controlling His Govt

President Muhammadu Buhari has dismissed insinuations that his government has been hijacked by two or three powerful people. The First Lady, Aisha Buhari, had claimed that a cabal was controlling her husband’s government.

9. Name Cabals Controlling Buhari, Atiku Tells Aisha Buhari

The Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the 2019 elections, Atiku Abubakar, has charged the wife of President Buhari, Aisha, to name those two individuals that allegedly “hijacked the administration”. Aisha had claimed that two or three individuals have taken over control of the government, adding that these individuals are frustrating the works of her husband.

10. Boxing Day: Premier League Matches To Watch

The English Premier League returns on Boxing Day, December 26, with the top six teams in action as Liverpool seek to sustain their lead on the roof of the table. Jurgen Klopp’s men will fancy their chances when they confront 15th-placed Newcastle at Anfield, even as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s first home game as Manchester United boss comes up against Huddersfield.

That's the roundup of top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines this morning.

