A former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Tunde Lemo, has said most Nigerian graduates are incompetent.

Lemo noted this on Wednesday as he lamented that many graduates in the country go to school and come out with no skills that match their industries.

According to him, most high institutions in the country are using outdated curricula to teach students.

He told Channels TV’s “Business Morning” that most young Nigerians doing well in Europe and the US show that the country’s educational system is faulty.

Also, he suggested that the government should pay attention to entrepreneurship and vocational training to curb the impending menace.

In addition, he noted that revision of school curriculum is one sure way to tackle the issue and bridge the human capital gap in the West African nation.m