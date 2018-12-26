Premier League leaders Liverpool are not under pressure to sustain their form in the second half of the season, according to manager Jurgen Klopp.

The Reds are four points ahead of champions Manchester City and will be looking to extend their lead on Boxing Day when they take on struggling Newcastle at Anfield.

“There’s no celebration, no more happiness than before, only because now we are a few points ahead,” Klopp said ahead of the game.

“Obviously we have played a very good season so far and it gives us a much better basis for the second part of the season than we had last year.

“That’s all. Nothing else.”

The former Borussia Dortmund head coach had said on Monday that “nobody should feel safe” in the Premier League title race.

He insisted Tottenham, Chelsea and Arsenal – who are third, fourth and fifth respectively.

He said: “We all have to fight. We all have to be focused, not nervous.

“If you want to have guarantees, go for another sport. If you want to enjoy the ride, to try everything you can to be as successful as possible – welcome. Let’s go for it.

“I’m really relaxed. There’s no extra pressure on us because of a four-point gap. These kind of poker games we do not play.”