Super Eagles stars, Alex Iwobi and Leon Balogun will clash on Wednesday as Arsenal host Brighton in a Boxing Day Premier League duel.

Iwobi has played 80 games for the Gunners thus far and was on target for Unai Emery’s side in their 3-1 win over Burnley on Saturday.

On the other hand, Balogun will be playing his fourth game on the trot for Brighton in the clash on Wednesday.

He has played seven games thus far since joining the side this summer.