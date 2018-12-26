Nigerian celebrities are slaying in their unique exquisite styles as they joined the rest of the world to mark the 2018 Christmas celebration.
The celebrities who cut across the movie, music and sports industries, took to their various social media handles to wish their fans a great celebration.
Some of them posted pictures of their family members/loved ones as they marked the yearly festivity in grand style.
Concise News captured how some Nigerian celebrities marked the day as seen below:
View this post on Instagram
Rate my dress and pose😊. If you love Massive Discounts and Christmas gifts…the young lady @cle_clothing that gifted me this dress is clearing out her store today and tomorrow! Everything must go! — Go and shop and make sure to buy me something 😊. Take advantage and shop @cle_clothing . Sales start today and ends tomorrow. — — Image @maro_sokream I groom and style my hair using my @beautifuennada products. — — #
View this post on Instagram
Merry Christmas from my family to yours! 🎄❤🤗💫 thanks to @otumemine for my dress and @ruffntumblekids for my little ladies! I hope you're all having a wonderful Christmas. The giveaway winners will be unveiled tomorrow pls bear with me….#TheAkandes2018 #Godisgood🙏🏽💫 #Familyiseverything #Blessed😇✨🙏🏾
View this post on Instagram
*Good morning beautiful people of God,(ROR) *HE BROUGHT US INTO FELLOWSHIP* *That which we have seen and heard
declare we unto you, that ye also may
have fellowship with us: and truly our fellowship is with the Father, and with
his Son Jesus Christ* (1 John 1:3). The big deal about Christmas is the purpose
for which the Lord Jesus was born into this
world, and the import of that purpose for
humanity. In John 10:10, He told us that He came that
we might have life, and have it to the full. However, life from, and through Jesus was so
we could be in fellowship with God. 1 Corinthians 1:9
says, *“God is faithful, by whom ye were called unto the fellowship of his Son Jesus Christ our Lord.”* 1 John 1:3
says, *“…our fellowship is with the Father, and with his
Son Jesus Christ.”* This is what Jesus made possible for
us. He brought us into fellowship or oneness with the
Father. Now we can walk with the Father, talk with Him,
and reveal Him, because of Jesus. Now we live in God’s
presence forever; we’re in Him, and He’s in us; such
blessed union as Jesus prayed in John 17:21; now,
we’re inextricably one with Him. This is what makes Christmas worth celebrating;
it’s the celebration of our oneness with the Lord. Take
advantage of your union with the Lord and enjoy the
full benefits of all that belongs to you in Christ. *PRAYER* *Precious Father, I’m forever grateful for the joy and honour of being one with you; of being in fellowship
with you. Your grace is superabundant upon me, and
your wisdom guides me to walk in, and fulfil your destiny for me, in Jesus’ Name. Amen.* *FURTHER STUDY:* 1 Corinthians 6:17; *But he that is joined unto the Lord is one spirit.* 1 John 1:6-7; *If we say that we have fellowship with him, and walk in darkness, we lie, and do not the truth: But if we walk in the light, as he is in the light, we have fellowship one with another, and the blood of Jesus Christ his Son cleanseth us from all sin.* 2 Corinthians 13:14 *The grace of the Lord Jesus Christ, and the love of God, and the communion of the Holy Ghost, be with you al