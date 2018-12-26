Eden Hazard has reportedly “agreed on a deal” with Real Madrid to leave Chelsea and move to the Santiago Bernabeu at the end of the season.

This is according to respected football expert, Ian McGarry.

Hazard has less than 18 months in his current deal with the Stamford Bridge side.

The Belgian international had made no secret of the fact he would love to play for the Los Blancos.

However, McGarry believes Chelsea’s dressing room think Hazard has agreed his Real Madrid move days ago.

“Something that’s affecting Chelsea now is Eden Hazard,” McGarry was quoted by Bristol Live as saying.

“There’s a feeling in the dressing room that he’s agreed on a deal to go to Real Madrid and the reason he’s so calm about everything and not having contract negotiations with Chelsea is [SIC] he has this option and he’s just waiting to exercise it.”