Two Catholic Priests have been abducted by unknown gunmen at Nneyi Umeri area of Anambra state in Nigeria’s southeast region.

It was learned that the clergymen were kidnapped on Monday evening morning while on their way back from Onitsha.

The News Agency of Nigeria quoted a source as saying that the priests were serving in Umueze Anam in Anambra west area of the state.

It was learned that the abductees were returning to prepare for the visit of a cardinal Francis Arinze to the town before they were kidnapped.

The source said: ”The priests are working at St. Teresa’s Catholic Church, Umueze Anam, and were kidnapped at Nneyi village, Umuleri area, at about 7.30 pm on Monday.”

Spokesman for the police in the state, Haruna Muhammed, said a patrol team attached to Otuocha division recovered a light grey Toyota Corolla car marked FST 689 FL which was abandoned on the Nneyi Umueri road.