Each player of Nigeria’s senior women’s national team, Super Falcons, is N2.2m richer after businessmen Aliko Dangote and Abdul Samad redeemed their combined N75m pledges.

The capitalists had promised to reward the Nigerian ladies on the back of their record-breaking feat in Ghana, where they won the Africa Women Cup of Nations (Awcon) title for the 9th time.

Nigeria beat South Africa 4-3 on penalties in the final played on 1 December at the Accra Sports Stadium.

They also booked a place at the 2019 Fifa Women’s World Cup in France by virtue of their progression to the semi-finals of the eight-team African tournament.

And Concise News understands that the team was presented with the cheque of N50 million from Dangote Group and N25m from BUA Group at a dinner organised by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) for its partners.

According to Brila.net, the players received the money before the Christmas holidays.

“Each player got N1.5m from Dangote and N700,000 from BUA which came to N2.2m,” Brila quoted a source as saying.