The presidential candidate of the Allied Congress Party of Nigeria (ACPN), Dr. Obiageli Ezekwesili, has commiserated with the family of the late Prof. Sophie Oluwole over her death.

In a statement on Tuesday, Ezekwesili described the deceased as an academic whose contribution to education in Nigeria would be continuously cherished.

The presidential candidate said the professor died when her contributions were mostly needed in the country.

Ezekwesili said: “She was a trailblazing academic for whom I would continue to have huge affection for, especially in her candor and quest for distinction. She was ever so generous to me when I became the Minister of Education and her strong support for educational development never went unnoticed.

“Nigeria has indeed lost a great academic at a time when our educational system is facing a serious challenge. Her death is saddening and a great loss to the intelligentsia community.

“I commiserate with members of her family and pray that God gives them the fortitude to bear her loss.”