A former Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly Victor Ochei has rejected rumours that he has dumped the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Ochei denied the rumours while speaking at his Onicha-Olona country home during an interactive session with the APC faithful in Ward 4, Onicha-Olona, in Aniocha North Local Government Area of the state.

The former Speaker assured he would remain a devoted and faithful member of the APC.

Ochei said: “I have been inundated with phone calls requesting clarification on my purported defection to another political party.

“I want to use this opportunity to reassure all our party members that there is no iota of truth in that speculation. I won’t quit APC.

“Having tendencies in a political party doesn’t mean the party is in disarray. Rather it is natural because even within nuclear families, tendencies exist.

“But eventually, the family will overcome such developments and remain in existence.”