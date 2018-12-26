Dankwambo Speaks On Working Against Atiku For 2019

Governor Dankwambo of Gombe state has denied working against the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the 2019 elections.

Dankwambo’s statement comes as a reaction to rumours that he is working with his Sokoto counterpart, Aminu Tambuwal to plot Atiku’s defeat in the poll.

“Dankwambo is not being led by Tambuwal; so, everybody is on his own,” the governor’s media aide, Junaid Abubakar, said in a statement.

“But be rest assured that Dankwambo is a man of principle and a loyal party member. His yes is yes and his no is no.

“Once he accepted the outcome of the PDP presidential election and promised to support Atiku, so be it; he can never change gear. He is not a man with Janus face.

“He looks straight ahead once he has taken a course of action. If you must know, Dankwambo is highly principled.”

According to him, “At least you could see this in the unprecedented crowd that was recorded when Atiku came to Gombe. We are not joking here.

“Dankwambo will not only deliver Gombe to Atiku and Usman Nafada who is contesting for governor, he will deliver the entire northeast of Gombe, Bauchi, Borno, Yobe, Adamawa and Taraba states.

“We will beat the APC hands down in all the elections in the northeast and Dankwambo has set about this task, and will never join the band of anybody holding secret meetings with the opposition. Dankwambo, my boss, will never play Judas.”