Club President Feeds Onazi On Bed, Celebrates Player's Birthday

Super Eagles midfielder, Ogenyi Onazi, was visited by Trabzonspor president, Ahmet Agaoglu at an Istanbul hospital in Turkey.

Onazi turned 26 recently and is currently undergoing treatment for an Achilles tendon injury suffered in Trabzonspor’s Turkish Super Lig clash against Caykur Rizespor on Sunday.

“Our President Ahmet Ağaoğlu celebrated the surprise birthday party at the hospital where Ogenyi Onazi was treated,” the club said.

“He presented Onazi with a cake and hoped he will get better on time so that he can take his place in the team.”

In spite of being touted to be on the sidelines for months, the Nigerian is optimistic that he will bounce back.

“It’s a difficult situation for him but he is upbeat on regaining full fitness and coming back stronger from the injury,” a source close to Onazi told Complete Sports Nigeria.

“It’s a good thing that the operation went well, now he can concentrate on his rehabilitation.”