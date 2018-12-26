Cleric Tells Buhari How To Pay N30,000 Minimum Wage

President Muhammadu Buhari and political office holders should reduce their salaries to accommodate the N30,000 new minimum wage, according to Rev. Isaac Gbadero.

Gbadero who is the pastor of First Baptist Church, Sabongari, Zaria, Kaduna State, said this in his Christmas message.

According to him the meager salary of the Nigerian civil servant calls for serious concern and must be treated with a sense of urgency.

“See how much they are paying themselves in the House of Representatives and the Senate (National Assembly) and see the small change they are giving as basic salary,” he said.

“Look at the current argument now, some governors are saying it is hard to pay the proposed minimum wage.

“What is wrong in them slashing their own salary? Is it wrong for the president to reduce his own money? Is it wrong for the senators and Reps to reduce their own salary?

“Let them slash their salaries and give us what belongs to us, have they come to lead people who are suffering? If not, why can’t they sacrifice for the sake of the nation?”

According to him, “If they desire good things for themselves they should also desire good things for Nigerians too.

“People should know, those who are not leading us well, we can change them at the polling booth, therefore, there is no need to make trouble.

“Let’s come together, there is no need to fight ourselves, whether you are a Muslim, Christian, Pagan, Hausa, Igbo, Yoruba, Kanuri, Ibibio or Kalabari, we go to the same market.

“But these people don’t come to market, they use our tax money to buy all what they want, why can’t we get wiser.

“Let them stop using us to kill ourselves, let’s come together and elect credible people who care for us.”