Christmas: Air Force Boss Holds Feast For Officers Battling Boko Haram

The Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, has organized a feast to celebrate Christmas for officers and personnel fighting Boko Haram.

Concise News understands that the ceremony took place at the Nigerian Air Force (NAF), 105 Composite Command, Maiduguri, Borno State.

“It is our tradition to host celebration of festive season for officers and personnel to foster comradeship and appreciate your efforts in the war against insurgency,” Abubakar said during the occasion.

“I commend your sacrifices and urge you not to lose focus; maintain high vigilance and combat readiness throughout the festive season.

“Our objective is to ensure lasting peace in the Northeast and the country at large.”