The Chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC), Prof. Itse Sagay (SAN) has said lawmakers who booed President Muhammadu Buhari during the 2019 budget presentation in the National Assembly behaved like animals.

He told Independent that he was however not surprised as they only exposed their true conduct to the Nigerians and the international community.

Sagay said: “The actions of the lawmakers who booed the President was animal behaviour.

“Harry Belafonte used to sing one song. He said ‘A donkey will sometimes bray, let him bray; let him bray’.

“That is my response to the actions of the lawmakers. We should allow their donkeys bray.

“They behave like animals. We should just tolerate them at their low level of humanity and conduct. You saw what the President told them. He said they are expected to be above this because the whole world is watching them.

“I think the President is wrong because they are not above what they did. That is their level and they are demonstrating it to the world. So, I am not surprised at all.”