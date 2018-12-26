Three university students have lost their lives in a laboratory blast at a Beijing institution.

Concise News learned that the incident occurred on Wednesday just after 9:30am (0130 GMT) at the Beijing Jiaotong University in the western part of the city.

“There was an explosion at the experimental site during a scientific research experiment on wastewater treatment in the Environmental Engineering Laboratory,” the city’s fire department said in a statement.

“The accident caused three students to die,” it added.

Meanwhile, local authorities are understood to have started investigation into the cause of the incident.