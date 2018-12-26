The All Progressives Congress (APC) Progressives Youth Movement has accused the National Chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomhole of working against the reelection bid of President Muhammadu Buhari.

In a statement by its Chairman, Usa Abdullahi, the youths stated that some of Oshiomhole’s actions undermined the electoral chances of Buhari.

The statement reads: “We view with concern the threat by Comrade Oshiomhole to report political parties, other than the APC, who are adopting and campaigning for President Buhari ahead of the 2019 elections.

“We had expected the National Chairman to be happy that other political parties are adopting President Buhari and campaigning for his re-election.

“It is illogical that a party chairman would be unhappy that other parties are campaigning for his presidential candidate.

“With his present stance, Comrade Oshiomhole is demonstrating that fighting his personal war against some perceived adversaries is more important to him than the successful election of Buhari for a second term.”