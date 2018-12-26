The co-founder of the Bring Back Our Girls Movement (BBOG), Aisha Yesufu, has said President Muhammadu Buhari is doing nothing about the killings in Zamfara State.

Aisha said this in a video recording where she alleged that Buhari does not seem to care about the fate of those killed in the North-Western state.

“President Muhammadu Buhari, what kind of a leader are you, what kind of an insensitive leader are you? People are dying in Zamfara and it seems you don’t care,” she noted.

“You are supposed to be the Commander-in-Chief, the President of this country. Everything about security is centrally in your hands and yet, you are doing nothing.”

She accused Buhari of having more interest in his re-election in 2019 than securing the lives of Nigerians.

“Your election is what matters to you; re-election is what your business is. The fact that Zamfara has turned to a place where state burial is being done almost everyday means nothing to you,” she added.

“Why then did we vote out the last administration of President Goodluck Jonathan? Was it not about the same insecurity? Was it not because of their insensitivity to the security challenges in the land? Then you came on and you are doing the same thing.

“At your age, your 76 years of age, you still don’t know that this world mean nothing.

“Nigeria gave you everything but you have denied the people of Nigeria all the things that make you what you are today.

“If the insecurity we have today was during your time and the people who were leaders did nothing, I don’t think you will be here today as a President.”